Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 416,748 shares trading hands.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50. The company has a market capitalization of £21.12 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.14.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

