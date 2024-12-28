Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Declines By 46.5%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
3SBio Stock Performance
3SBio stock remained flat at $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3SBio has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.
3SBio Company Profile
