Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Declines By 46.5%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the November 30th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

3SBio Stock Performance

3SBio stock remained flat at $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3SBio has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

3SBio Company Profile

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; TNF, pre-filled aqueous injection solution.

