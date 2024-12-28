Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 38.1%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 178,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 212,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 86,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 464,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

ALRN opened at $2.23 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

