Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Drops By 45.3%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 859,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Biomerica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 162,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,510. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 111.89%.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

About Biomerica

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.42% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

