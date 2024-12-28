Short Interest in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Increases By 550.0%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFUW remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,573. BitFuFu has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

