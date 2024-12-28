Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 38.0%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Britvic has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

