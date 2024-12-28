Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 38.0%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of BTVCF remained flat at $16.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Britvic has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.40.
Britvic Company Profile
