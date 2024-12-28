Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 97.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTC Digital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BTCTW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. BTC Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

