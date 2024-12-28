Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Decreases By 97.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BTC Digital Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of BTCTW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. BTC Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.
About BTC Digital
