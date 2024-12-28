Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Rises By 52.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,743,800 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 20,195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,743.8 days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

Shares of CGMBF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,098,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,809. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

