Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 30.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.
About Close Brothers Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.