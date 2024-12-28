Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 30.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY remained flat at $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.