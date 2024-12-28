Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declines By 38.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 16,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

