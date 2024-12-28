Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Increases By 290.0%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$6.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.82.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

