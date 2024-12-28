Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Decreases By 97.5%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

ENGGY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 26,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

