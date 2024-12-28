Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Decreases By 95.2%

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Resource Bancorp Price Performance

FRSB remained flat at $15.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.42. First Resource Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

