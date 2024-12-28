Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Declines By 50.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of BEATW stock remained flat at $0.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. HeartBeam has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

