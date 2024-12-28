Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Grows By 114.3%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TCHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.