Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Grows By 200.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OLYMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 70,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Olympus has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.69.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

