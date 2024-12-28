Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Declines By 30.4%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Precipio Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.40. Precipio has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

