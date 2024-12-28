Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 221.1%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 45,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,473. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
