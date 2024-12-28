Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 61.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of TKGBY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
