Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Expands By 45.6%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,690.78. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. The trade was a 97.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,210 shares of company stock valued at $510,355. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 29,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,227. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

