Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 44.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $212.69 and a one year high of $278.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,526,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $7,354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

