Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 41.4% in December

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.14.
About Silver Bull Resources
