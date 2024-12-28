Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.12. 4,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

