So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

So-Young International Stock Down 2.0 %

So-Young International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 17,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,791. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.80 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.