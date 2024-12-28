Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of Society Pass as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SOPA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 42,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,559. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Society Pass has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

