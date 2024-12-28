South Bow (TSE:SOB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

South Bow (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.07 per share, with a total value of C$165,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Prior acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Insiders acquired 33,540 shares of company stock worth $1,150,282 over the last quarter.

