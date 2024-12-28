Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,937.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.