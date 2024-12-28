SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,262.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSPPF. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

