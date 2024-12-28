Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,438. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

