Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.11. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $717.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter.
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
