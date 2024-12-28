SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97.60 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $97.60 million and approximately $63.42 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94,389.11 or 1.00106914 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,847.77 or 0.99532784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.09810339 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $75,690,044.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

