Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 877.1% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZKMY

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,807. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.