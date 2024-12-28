Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 877.1% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
