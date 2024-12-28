Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 19.90 and traded as low as SEK 19.66. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 19.67, with a volume of 32,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

