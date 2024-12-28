Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 437384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

