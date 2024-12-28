Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088.90. The trade was a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.