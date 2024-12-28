T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 875,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 795,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,656. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
