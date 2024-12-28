T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 875,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T2 Biosystems stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TTOO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,658,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.49% of T2 Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 795,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,656. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

