Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
TVE opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.49.
Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy
In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
