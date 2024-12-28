Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

