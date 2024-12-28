Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – What’s Next?

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 59,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 51,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.