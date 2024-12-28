Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 6,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,594. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

