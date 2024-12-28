Tenset (10SET) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.18 million worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tenset has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tenset Token Profile

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,104,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,501,978 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

