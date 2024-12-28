Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in December

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the November 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terna Trading Down 0.5 %
TEZNY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 40,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Terna has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $27.21.
Terna Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.3798 dividend. This is a boost from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.
About Terna
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
