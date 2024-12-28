Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
About Thai Oil Public
