Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,900 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 1,968,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

TOIPF stock remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

