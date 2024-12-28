The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of BDVSY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.
About The Bidvest Group
