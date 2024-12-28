The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of BDVSY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

