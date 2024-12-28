The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Announces $0.35 Annual Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3532 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

