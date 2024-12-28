The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 3.46% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 20,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.3532 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

