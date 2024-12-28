The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the November 30th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MAGS stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. 2,745,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $976.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.39 and a beta of 1.55. Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Magnificent Seven ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

