Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
GSIB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF
The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.
