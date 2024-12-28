Tilray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 147,203 call options on the company. This is an increase of 274% compared to the average volume of 39,366 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

