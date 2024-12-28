Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,979,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,416,361. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

