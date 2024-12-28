Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the November 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

