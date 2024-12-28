Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the November 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About Touchstone Exploration
